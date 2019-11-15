The Faribault Parks and Recreation holds its fall session of ballroom dance classes starting Nov. 24 at Washington Recreation Center.
The classes are held on three consecutive Sundays, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8. To register, visit faribault.org/parks and click register, or call the Community Center at 507-334-2064. The classes are led by Vic Albrecht, a 30-year veteran dance instructor who teaches a wide variety of lessons across the state. Come to Faribault’s longest running dance program. Combine music and dance for fun, socialization and exercise! The three-week dance programs meet at Washington. Wear comfortable shoes and loose clothes. Classes this session are below:
Country Western Line Dance (4 p.m.)
Fee: $26 per person
No partners are needed in this beginners class that offers fun, music, dance and exercise in one form. The class will cover 3-5 different basic line dances. They range from slow and easy, to basic, but challenging, steps. Learn the Cowboy Cha-Cha, the 16-Step Polka, Tush Push, the Sierra Rose and more! Bring the gang, no partners needed.
Country Western 2-step (5 p.m.)
Fee: $52 for couple
It’s back! In this couples-only class, learn the two-step with a little bit of country! You’ll master the exciting under-arm turns, the wraps and corner steps. Dance is the funnest way to exercise, especially when it features the Country Swing, plus various turns.
Beginner Ballroom Dance (6 p.m.)
Fee: $52 for couple
This all-time favorite dance class for couples only offers the perfect overview of the three popular dances: the Fox Trot slow dancing, the Slow Waltz and the East Coast Swing (also called the Lindy). We will dance walking steps, under- arm turns, two kinds of beats, plus leading, following and the ladies. wraps. All-purpose class.
Dance Class Mix for Singles (7 p.m.)
Fee: $26 per person
This class include the West Coast Swing basics, basic Night Club 2-Step, Old Time Polka, regular slow dancing and rotating from partner to partner, plus basic turns in the Lindy Dance! This class is special request for a class for dancers without partners.