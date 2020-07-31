On Thursday, July 30, 2020 Bethlehem Academy sent 12 bicyclists off on a three-day, 200+ mile tour for the 8th annual SMART Challenge Ride.
Founded in 2012 by BA alum Joe Burgess (BA Class of 1992), the SMART Challenge Ride is a three-day charity bike ride that raises funds to provide scholarships for students to attend Bethlehem Academy, a Catholic grade six-12 school in Faribault. Since the first ride in 2012, this event has raised over $350,000 for students attending BA.
This year’s ride takes place from July 30-Aug. 1, with special COVID-19 accommodations and checks in place to ensure rider and staff support safety. Each day will begin and end at the front steps of Bethlehem Academy. Day 1 takes riders to/from Rosemount via Hwy. 3 (64 miles), Day 2 cyclists ride to/from Mankato via the Sakatah State Trail (85 miles) and Day 3 has riders cycling a Faribault-Kenyon-Owatonna-Faribault loop (65 miles).
Twelve riders: Cory & Sara Caron, David DeGrood, George Farmer, Jason Hillesheim, Anna & Joey Blessing, Father Brandon Theisen, Kris Brazil, Bob Crone, Dr. JT Smith, and Loren Tatge are embarking on the 2020 ride. Ten cyclists are riding all three days; two chose this year’s single day option (Kris Brazil and Loren Tatge). Each rider has a pledge page set up to take pledges through August 2020. See smartchallenge.myevent.com for more information.