Bethlehem Academy hosted its annual Awards Day ceremony May 27, awarding senior scholarships and grade six through 12 departmental and co-curricular awards.
The following students received awards and recognition:
Valedictorian: Verity Wray-Raabolle
Salutatorians: Jarrett Malecha and Elliot Smith
Senior scholarships
1st United Bank Scholarship: Seoyeon (Avery) Han, Riley Kangas, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, $250
1st United Bank Junior Board of Directors Scholarship: Maci Bongers, Malia Hunt, Riley Kangas, Lucas Linnemann, Jarrett Malecha, Caroline Sauer, Jason Shuda, $500; Brianna Radatz and Ashley Rost, $250
American Legion Award: Malia Hunt, $300
American Legion Award: Jarrett Malecha, $300
Catholic United Financial Scholarship: Carson Heselton, $300
Elks Scholarship: Abby Larson, $600
Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship: Isaac Caron, $2000
Father Volz Christian Woman Award: Abby Larson
Faribault Rotary STRIVE Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $500
Give Until It Hurts Don Hatfield Family Scholarship: Verity Wray-Raabolle, $300
Lawrence Johnson Christian Man Memorial Award: Jarrett Malecha
Mary Schoenbauer Scholarship: Avalon Roberts, $200
Midwest Food Products Association Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $1000
Midwest Showmen’s Association Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $3000
Minnesota Grocer’s Association Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $1000
National Merit Macalester College Scholarship: Verity Wray-Raabolle, $8000
OABA-Duke-Smith Memorial Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $1000
P.E.O. Scholarship: Alissa Battles, $1000
Ron Thibault Presidential Award: Jason Shuda, $250
Schulze Family Foundation College Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $20,000
Shawn Marie Silkey Scholarship: Brody Pavel, $1,500
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric Scholarship: Bo Dienst, $250
Sr. Julie Coyne Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Rost, $1000
State Bank of Faribault Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, Caroline Sauer, Elliot Smith, Kennedy Tutak, $250
Tri-Lakes Sportsman Club Scholarship: Bo Dienst, $500
Whitey Award: Riley Kangas
Three sport letter winners: Isaac Caron, Bo Dienst, Malia Hunt, Lucas Linnemann, Brianna Radatz, Caroline Sauer, Elliot Smith, Ashley Rost