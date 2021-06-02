Bethlehem Academy hosted its annual Awards Day ceremony May 27, awarding senior scholarships and grade six through 12 departmental and co-curricular awards. 

The following students received awards and recognition: 

Valedictorian: Verity Wray-Raabolle

Salutatorians: Jarrett Malecha and Elliot Smith

Senior scholarships

1st United Bank Scholarship: Seoyeon (Avery) Han, Riley Kangas, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, $250

1st United Bank Junior Board of Directors Scholarship: Maci Bongers, Malia Hunt, Riley Kangas, Lucas Linnemann, Jarrett Malecha, Caroline Sauer, Jason Shuda, $500; Brianna Radatz and Ashley Rost, $250

American Legion Award: Malia Hunt, $300

American Legion Award: Jarrett Malecha, $300

Catholic United Financial Scholarship: Carson Heselton, $300

Elks Scholarship: Abby Larson, $600

Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship: Isaac Caron, $2000

Father Volz Christian Woman Award: Abby Larson

Faribault Rotary STRIVE Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $500

Give Until It Hurts Don Hatfield Family Scholarship: Verity Wray-Raabolle, $300

Lawrence Johnson Christian Man Memorial Award: Jarrett Malecha

Mary Schoenbauer Scholarship: Avalon Roberts, $200

Midwest Food Products Association Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $1000

Midwest Showmen’s Association Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $3000

Minnesota Grocer’s Association Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, $1000

National Merit Macalester College Scholarship: Verity Wray-Raabolle, $8000

OABA-Duke-Smith Memorial Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $1000

P.E.O. Scholarship: Alissa Battles, $1000

Ron Thibault Presidential Award: Jason Shuda, $250

Schulze Family Foundation College Scholarship: Kennedy Tutak, $20,000

Shawn Marie Silkey Scholarship: Brody Pavel, $1,500

Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric Scholarship: Bo Dienst, $250

Sr. Julie Coyne Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Rost, $1000

State Bank of Faribault Scholarship: Heidi Hutton, Caroline Sauer, Elliot Smith, Kennedy Tutak, $250

Tri-Lakes Sportsman Club Scholarship: Bo Dienst, $500

Whitey Award: Riley Kangas

Three sport letter winners: Isaac Caron, Bo Dienst, Malia Hunt, Lucas Linnemann, Brianna Radatz, Caroline Sauer, Elliot Smith, Ashley Rost

Recommended for you

Load comments