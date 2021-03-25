Marsha Danielson, South Central College's vice president of economic development, is one of four president of Minnesota State College Southeast finalists.
The other candidates are Lisa Jones Copprue, Chad Dull and Sandra Kiddoo.
The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Annette Parker, president of South Central College. The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit between March 29 and 30.
Marsha Danielson has served as SCC's vice president of economic development since 2016, as senior associate to the president from 2013 to 2016 and as dean of economic development from 2007 to 2013. Previously, she served the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as the founding executive director from 2004 to 2006; and Minnesota State University, Mankato as the director of development and external relations from 2005 to 2007, interim director of marketing and communications from 2003 to 2004, director of alumni relations and special events from 1998 to 2003, and director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology from 1996 to 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a doctorate from Ferris State University. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.
Jones Copprue served Cedar Valley College (now Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus) as vice president, student development/enrollment from 2017 to 2020.
Dull has been Minnesota State College Southeast's vice president of academic affairs since 2019.
Sandra Kiddoo has served Hazard Community and Technical College (Kentucky) as chief academic officer since 2018.
The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 21 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1.