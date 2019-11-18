OWLS Lunch & Learn program
The program is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. OWLS is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center for adults of all ages to enjoy a soup/salad luncheon followed by a presentation on a natural history topic.
Find out What’s In a Spice Cake? from Almuth Tschunko. What are the botanical and geographic origins of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, sugar, etc.? How are the plant parts harvested and processed? How do some of these ingredients relate to historical events? There are answers to these questions and more as Almuth Tschunko explores the historical and botanical background of the spice cake.
Cost is $12/person, ($10 for River Bend members). The cost without lunch is $5/person ($3/member). The presentation portion of the program starts at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Papermaking Holiday cards
The River Bend Nature Center invites you to Papermaking Holiday Cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Show your loved ones and the earth, how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. This class is drop-in style, so come when you can and leave when you must.
This program is open to all ages. The Papermaking Holiday Cards fee is $7 per family, $5 for member family. Pre-registration is recommended for this program by Friday, Nov. 22.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org.