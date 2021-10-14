Laura Baker Services Association launched its Family Navigator Services on Sept. 1.
The new program supports caregivers and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to create pathways to meet their dreams and goals. Family Navigator Services will assist families and guardians to align critical needs including housing options, legal considerations, regional and state developmental disability program options, record management and accommodations.
“We know that family members of people with special needs often feel overwhelmed,” said Sandi Gerdes, LBSA executive director. “Our staff members are supportive partners on their journey. As families establish life goals, we will assist them in connecting with a network of professionals and other families to support them in reaching those goals. We provide emotional support for the journey, answer questions, and assist in adjusting the pathway as goals, programs, and circumstances change.
“Our customized support packages are tailored to meet individual needs based on unique circumstances,” said Gerdes.
Sam Gershman has been hired as lead family navigator. He lead the pilot group of families that are experiencing an array of challenges. This includes couples needing guidance on the birth of a child with Down syndrome and a family looking for specialized therapeutic services. Pilot families will work with experienced staff to articulate their needs and determine the most effective route forward. The feedback and experiences of the initial cohort will drive improvements in the program design and priorities.
Family Navigator Services staff will work with families to align multiple options including major life transitions and challenges such as
• Prenatal
• Birth and infancy
• Toddlers and preschoolers
• Preparing for school at various transition points
• Preparing for life after school including job preparation and aging-related services
• Peer support and family connections
• Community connections
• First steps in accessing county, state, and federal programs (waivers)
• Housing options
• Legal considerations: guardianship, wills, trusts
• Record management
Caregivers interested in more information can request a free consultation at laurabaker.org/family-navigator-services.