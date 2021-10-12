Retail prices for 180 widely used specialty prescription drugs increased by an average of 4.8% in 2020, more than three times the rate of general inflation for that same period (1.3%), according to AARP’s latest Rx Price Watch Report.
This category generally includes drugs that are used to treat complex, chronic conditions and require special administration or handling. Last year the average annual cost for one specialty medication used on a chronic basis was $84,442 – but it would have been only $39,068 if retail price changes for these drugs had been limited to the rate of inflation from 2006 to 2020.
“These enormous prices tags are driving prescription medications out of reach for many older adults, forcing them to choose between the medicines they need and other essentials like rent and food,” said Debra Whitman, Executive Vice President and Chief Public Policy Officer at AARP.
AARP’s analysis did not include five widely used specialty drugs that had unusually high prices and/or an extremely large one-time price increase during the study period. Had they been included, the average cost of a specialty drug would have been $136,401 in 2020. This is more than twice the median U.S. household income of $65,712.
To view “Rx Price Watch Report, visit aarp.org/rxpricewatch.