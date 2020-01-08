While more Minnesotans are now REAL ID ready, there are about 3.7 million Minnesota license holders who will need to decide if they need a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification before the federal deadline of Oct. 1.
Approximately 10.72 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and identification card holders have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card. That’s up 2 percent since Nov. 1, 2019.
The federal REAL ID Act full enforcement deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 is less than nine months away. As of that date, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification for federal purposes.
“This is good progress, but there are still many Minnesotans who will need a REAL ID come Oct. 1, 2020,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Don’t wait. If you want a REAL ID to fly later this year, apply for one now, and make sure you have everything you need before you visit an office.”
Pre-apply online
The best way to make sure applicants for a REAL ID or other license type have everything they need before they visit a driver’s license office is to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov. This feature allows Minnesotans to enter a significant portion of their application online, reducing the time they spend in the office. It also lists the required documents for each license type so applicants can have all necessary documents ready when they visit their local office.
Required documents
Minnesotans are required to provide additional documentation when applying for a REAL ID, compared to a standard driver’s license or ID card.
A person must provide the following in person when applying:
• One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States — If the name on the identity document is not the same as a person’s current name, a name change document must be submitted.
• One document proving Social Security number — If you have not updated your name change with the Social Security Administration, you must do so prior to applying for a Real ID.
• Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota — Must have applicant’s current legal name and current address in Minnesota. A P.O. Box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.
Applicants must provide original documents or documents certified by the agency that issued them. Laminated documents will not be accepted. Digital documents shown on your phone or other electronic device will also not be accepted. A full list of accepted documentation is on the REAL ID website.
Renew early
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID now, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card. It depends on how early you renew.
$2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration
$4 for a renewal 18-29 months before expiration
$6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration
When renewing early, four years will be added to the license or ID card’s original expiration date, so while an early renewal will cost a little more, the license or ID card will be valid for a longer period of time. The early renewal option is only for those who renewed their Minnesota driver’s license or ID card before REAL IDs were available on Oct. 1, 2018. Their licenses must also expire after the full enforcement date of Oct. 1, 2020.
When will I receive my REAL ID or EDL/EID?
DPS-DVS is working to process all driver’s license and ID card applications as quickly as possible. Here are the processing dates as of Jan. 2:
Standard licenses and ID cards:
DVS is currently processing standard applications from Nov. 21.
REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards:
DVS is currently processing REAL ID applications from Nov. 6.
Enhanced Driver’s Licenses and ID cards:
DVS is currently processing Enhanced applications from Nov. 5.
Processing times are updated weekly online.
Enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID)
State Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDLs) are REAL ID-compliant and are acceptable for official federal purposes such as accessing a federal facility or boarding commercial aircraft. They are also designated as acceptable border-crossing documents by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and can be used to travel by land or sea to Mexico, Canada and some Caribbean countries. Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington are the only states that currently issue EDLs.
Minnesotans who have an enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) can continue to use it to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities after Oct. 1.
More information about EDLs and EIDs can be found on the REAL ID website.
How to get help
For driver services questions (licenses, ID cards, driver compliance and exams) send an email to dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us, and include your full name and date of birth with your question. You can also call 651-297-3298.
For vehicle services questions (ownership transfers, titles, liens and vehicle registration) visit the DVS website and submit your question using the vehicle services contact forms. You can also call 651-297-2126 or email dvs.motor.vehicles@state.mn.us and include your full name, date of birth, and license plate or VIN number with your question.