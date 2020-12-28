The FHS Theatre Troupe presents a virtual one-act play "School Picture Day" at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday on the Faribault High School YouTube channel.
This comedy is about a school picture photographer, Mr. Barnaby, who had an unfortunate incident as a child. When he was in school, his mom mixed up pajama day with school picture day, resulting in a “jammie” photo of Mr. Barnaby that ultimately went on to be one of the most viral photos ever.
Because of his humiliation, Mr. Barnaby is seeking revenge with a group of students he is to photograph. That is when the fun begins.
Cast members pictured are, front, from left,: Kayla Schultz, Abby Bongers, Tanner Longshore, Luke Weng and Jadon Kittlesen. Back, are Allison Norton, Kylie Menge and Emily Bauman.