Allina’s online tools can help those in need find out what’s close and open. Just go to allinahealth.org/getcarenow.
Everyday Online
24/7 online visits.
Children and adults can get care without leaving home for common, minor conditions like pink eye, sinus infections and urinary tract infections.
Everyday Clinics and Urgent Care
Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 25.
Everyday Clinics are a great option for treating minor illnesses or injuries for anyone over 18 months old. Walk in or schedule online; open daily, including evenings, weekends and most holidays. Closed Dec. 25.
Babies to adults can be seen for unexpected illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening but need attention right away. Most urgent care locations are open daytime, evenings, weekends and some holidays.
Emergency Rooms
Emergency rooms at all Allina Health hospitals and West Health, Plymouth, are open 24/7, everyday.