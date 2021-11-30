The singing Andrews Sisters, left to right, Maxene, Patty, and LaVerne, shown in New York, Nov. 30, 1952 make close harmony together but are three distinctly different personalities off stage, according to the husbands who travel with them. LaVerne’s husband, road manager of the singing act, has triple trouble keeping track of his charges. Patty’s husband is the pianist. Maxene, the bachelor girl of the trio, is divorced. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)