With River Bend’s many visitors, volunteers and staff in mind and in response to recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Governor Walz, and Minnesota DNR for outdoor recreation programs, River Bend Nature Center has modified programming and adopted new policies for all in person programming through at least August 2020.
The Interpretive Center building remains closed to the public. Staff will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed to comply with state regulations and recommendations.
Upcoming programs in the month of June:
• Virtual Class: All About Plants — from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 12. Learn about plant needs and life cycles as you compare and contrast plants on a virtual hike through the forest with a River Bend Naturalist.
Open to ages 4 to 14 years old — $5 per person, free for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 11.
• Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles — from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday June 18. The focus will be on removing the buckthorn that is invading the woods at River Bend. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn.
Open to ages 8 and up — free for participants, but pre-registration is required for the program by the day prior.
• Virtual Lunch and Learn Program — from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Naturalist Brittany will talk about what is being done to restore and preserve the Big Woods at River Bend, and what other changes are in store.
Open to adults — $5 per person, free for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, June 16.
• Family Float — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Learn how to canoe or kayak on the water from River Bend Naturalists! Receive instructions then head onto the water for some fun. Meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault. These are 1.5 hour sessions, limited to people of the same household in accordance with the Minnesota DNR and CDC guidelines.
Open to all ages that are 45 pounds and up — $12 per person, $10 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Friday, June 19.
• Archery Micro Camp — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Learn how to shoot archery from a Naturalist instructor. Sessions are one hour long, on the hour and are limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Monday, June 15.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.