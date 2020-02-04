The Northfield Arts Guild and the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra under the direction of founding conductor, Dr. Paul Niemisto, present upcoming concert, CVRO Favorites at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 Second Ave., NW, Faribault and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield.
CVRO Favorites concert will feature favorite pieces from the orchestra’s history, selected by CVRO members. Audiences will hear four dances from Copland’s Ballet Rodeo, movements from Handel’s Messiah featuring tenor Bryan Reed, the overture from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, selections from Bizet’s opera Carmen featuring contralto Deesa Staats, and excerpts from Saint Saens’ Organ Symphony featuring organist Stephen May.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students and can be purchased ahead of time at the Northfield Arts Guild, by calling the Guild at 507-645-8877, or online at northfieldartsguild.org. Tickets are available at the box office before each performance by cash or check only. Inclusive ticket pricing is available at the box office, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.