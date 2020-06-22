The Mural Society of Faribault's seventh mural, featuring the first Episcopal bishop in Minnesota Bishop Henry Whipple, was installed on the west side of Central Park's bandshell over the course of the last two Fridays. The three-part mural was painted by Dave Correll of Brushworks Designs in Faribault. Each panel represents a different aspect of Whipple's life and the impact he left on Faribault. The panels include a large portrait of Whipple, along with a short biography of his life put together by staff at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. A second panel portrays portraits of Whipple’s two wives, Cornelia his first wife who died, and Evalengeline, who he later remarried. Both wives continued to be involved in Whipple’s work following his death. Evangelic used the money Whipple left her to further his causes. The mural’s third panel depicts Whipple’s relationship with Native Americans, as an advocate and friend. Each panel portrays a different aspect of Whipple’s life. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)