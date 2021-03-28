Thirty years ago, antique letterpresses sitting in newspaper basements were considered, at best, fodder for metal recyclers.
Fast forward to today, and they’re a novelty.
Just as vinyl albums have made a comeback, so, too, has the letterpress. “A Muddy Kind of Love” by Carolyn A. Dahl, originally from Minnesota, now in Texas, has been produced by North Dakota State University publishing students. The limited-edition chapbook was printed on a Heidelberg Windmill press at the Braddock News Letterpress Museum in Braddock, N.D., with the cover printed on an 1890s Chandler & Price platen press at the Hunter Times Museum in West Fargo’s Bonanzaville.
While the $30 price may seem a bit spendy, one must take into consideration the enormous labor involved in producing the 40-page chapbook, the fifth since the project first began in 2016.
Dahl’s acute imagery approaches the surreal in “Picking a Husband” as she describes how a woman’s first love:
was an albino with skin
like pear blossoms, threaded
with faint blue pulses: his body
a lovely map in which she
longed to be lost. In bright
light, she could see his beating
heart pump raspberry juice
to his eyes fringed in lashes
white as slivers of alabaster.
Anyone living in the upper Midwest for any period of time has heard stories of following a rope from the house to the barn during a raging blizzard. Dahl’s northern roots show in the historically evocative imagery of “Snow Madness”:
He grabs the blizzard rope
strung from the house to the barn.
Closing his eyes to stinging snow
that pings his hat, chiming
like icicles in a running horse’s
mane, he pulls himself forward
to the comfort of animals.
The value of the signed chapbook lies in the fact that only 382 copies were printed. That certainly makes it a collectible. Probably even more significant is the means of production. Not very many authors can claim to have their work printed on a circa 1890 press. The handcrafted chapbook has a 67-pound stock cover with 32-pound stock for the interior pages. The front-cover artwork was created with 16-gauge wood-mounted dies created by OWOSSO Graphic Arts in Owosso, Michigan.
Other chapbooks published in the project are: “Land of Sunlit Ice,” Larry Woiwode, 2016; “Thunderbird,” Denise Lajimodiere, 2017; “Destiny Manifested,” Bonnie Larson Staiger, 2018; and “Harvest Widows,” Nick Bertelson, 2019.