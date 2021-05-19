Among those contributing to the Faribault Pollinator Month display at Buckham Center in Faribault are five young artists who helped paint some of the signs and a banner for the event.
Here’s what they had to say about their work and their participation as submitted by Susan Erickson:
• Luella Coulter — 11 years, she loves gardening and reading. “I really like nature. I feel it’s so free and wild and refreshing and I want to protect that.”
• Ruth Coulter — “Hi, my name is Ruth and I just turned 9 and I enjoy playing the piano. I chose to do the pollinator posters because I really like pollinators and with out them we would basically have nothing! That is why I chose to do the pollinator posters.”
• Anika Gliem — the 12 year old likes to garden, play hockey and do crafting. “It’s our responsibility to keep the earth healthy for us, nature, animals and the future.”
• Metta Holmgren — age 8, she loves to play outside, play games and draw. “Because playing outside is healthy. And it is beautiful. And I want to save the bees and butterflies.”
• Fiona Voit — 10 years, she likes to play in sports, crafting (especially painting), and playing with friends. “Well, flowers wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for our helpful pollinators. Help protect bees, butterflies and so many more insects!”