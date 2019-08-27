Faribault Parks and Recreation’s Concert in the Park series concludes Thursday with a performance by Long Time Gone at River Bend Nature Center, to help the nonprofit celebrate the end of its 40th Anniversary.
River Bend and Parks and Rec staff will help shuttle attendees with golf carts, as parking is limited in the center's lot, and attendees will only be able to park on one side of the entry road. Some up-front, handicap parking will be available.
The concert starts at 7 p.m., and some chairs will be available, but as always, attendees are welcome to bring their own.
For questions about the concert or parking, contact Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow at 507-384-0516.