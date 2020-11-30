Residents' annual opportunity to put in their two cents on the upcoming budget and property tax levy are fast approaching. Governmental entities set the time and date for what's commonly referred to as a Truth in Taxation meeting earlier this fall when they approved a preliminary levy. 

What the meetings aren't is a chance to discuss or challenge assessments and taxes on an individual property. Those meetings were held this summer.

Area meetings, in alphabetical order are:

Counties

Goodhue County: 6 p.m., Dec. 15, virtual

Rice County: 6 p.m., Dec. 3, virtual 

Steele County: 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Steele County Administration Center Board Room, 630 Florence Ave. 

Cities

Blooming Prairie: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, City Center, 138 Hwy. Ave. S

Ellendale: 7 p.m., Dec. 10, virtual, call city office at 507-684-2681 for ID and password.

Faribault: 6 p.m., Dec. 8, virtual 

Kenyon: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St.

Lonsdale: 7 p.m., Dec. 10, virtual

Medford: 7 p.m., Dec. 28, virtual

Morristown: 7 p.m., Dec. 7, Morristown City Hall

Owatonna: 6 p.m., Dec. 1, virtual 

Wanamingo: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Wanamingo City Hall, 401 Main St.

Schools

Blooming Prairie: 6 p.m., Dec. 21, High School Media Center, 202 Fourth Ave. NW

Faribault: 6 p.m., Dec. 7, Faribault Public School, 710 17th St. W.

Goodhue: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Goodhue School Board Room, 510 Third Ave.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14, K-W Elementary School, 225 Third Ave. S.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva: 6 p.m., Dec. 21, New Richland Secondary School Media Center, 306 Ash Ave. S

Medford: 7 p.m., Dec. 7, virtual

Northfield: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Northfield High School, 1400 Division St. S.

Owatonna: 6 p.m., Dec. 14, District Office, Board Room, 515 W Bridge St.

Randolph: 7 p.m., Dec. 21 Randolph School, 29110 Davisson Ave.

Tri-City United: 6 p.m., Dec. 14, virtual

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: 6 p.m., Dec. 21, virtual

