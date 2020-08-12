Anyone interested in discussing deer and deer management can tune in to a virtual open house from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The meeting will include a presentation from Barbara Keller, the DNR’s big game program leader, who will share information about Minnesota’s deer population and the state’s deer hunters, and explain some of the upcoming changes for this fall’s deer hunting season.
Participants will hear how to provide input about deer management in their areas, including deer population goal setting that’s happening this winter for areas in the southwest, and southern parts of the state, as well as well as in a portion of northern Minnesota. The virtual open house will also include time for questions and answers.
Registration for the event is required and available on the deer open house webpage at bit.ly/virtualdeeropenhouse.