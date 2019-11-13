Rice County Public Health has scheduled a public influenza vaccination clinic for adults from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Buckham West Senior Center, 19 West Division St., Faribault.
Both the quadrivalent and high-dose flu vaccine will be available. Bring your health insurance card. Public Health will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance and most insurances. For those paying privately, the fee for quadrivalent flu vaccine is $38.
It’s not too late to get your flu vaccination! Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that can be serious, or even life-threatening. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, every year.
Now is a great time to receive a flu vaccination, if you haven’t already received it. It takes about two weeks for the body to respond to the vaccine, so getting the vaccination now means a person should reach full immunity before the typical peak of the flu season, between December and February.
As a reminder, Rice County Public Health also has vaccines available for uninsured adults and children. In interested in vaccine for uninsured, please call Marie at 507-332-5928 for more information regarding eligibility guidelines and clinic times.