Elks Scholarship recipients 2021

Thirteen Faribault High School seniors received an Elks Scholarship at the Faribault Elks Lodge Scholarship event Wednesday evening. Faribault Public Schools thanks the Faribault Elks Lodge for supporting its youth and for putting the special event together for seniors and their families. Scholarship recipients were Carter Breitenfeldt, Victoria Carlsten, Taylor Day, McKenzie Gehrke, Makayla Keilen, Caroline Karnick, Alex Leet, Jackelyn Ramirez, Payton Ross, Lilliana Thoreson, Alli Velander, Bennett Wolff and Madelyn Yetzer. (Photo courtesy of Faribault High School)

