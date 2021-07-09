Dr. Mike Hildebrandt and Doug Madow are set to perform in Christ Lutheran Church's second concert in the Holy Smoke Summer Series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at 1200 NE First St., Faribault. The concert series helps raise funds for: IRIS, BELIEVET and Habitat for Humanity.
Holy Smoke is a free outdoor family-friendly evening of music, smoked pizza for purchase, fun activities for children and an opportunity to help others in the local community. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an appetite for great music and pizza.