Ian Sammon works show calves in preparation for the upcoming county fair held towards the end of summer. Pictured with Ian is his heifer calf Winnie. (Photo courtesy of Kacy Sammon) 
Divine Mercy Catholic School student, Jace attempts to work on his math homework, but his cat Paisley has something else in mind that doesn't include observing the six feet social distance rule. DMCS has structured distance learning for kindergarten through fifth grade, which began last week. (Photo courtesy of Angle Dangle)
Pictured, Blake and David Feidt build a structure out of Legos. (Photos courtesy of Holly Howard Feidt)
Blake Feidt cooks during his time off from school last week.
