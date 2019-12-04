Minnesota 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn hosts mobile office hours Tuesday, Dec.10 in Owatonna. This is an opportunity for constituents to seek help they need with a federal issue or agency.
You’re invited to meet with my district representatives from 3-4:30 p.m. at Owatonna Public Library at 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed.
Mobile office hours are designed to bring constituent services to the doorstep of the residents in need of assistance. Members of Congress frequently handle casework that helps people solve problems with Social Security, passports, veteran benefits, USDA farm programs and more.
"We stand ready to assist you if you need help with a federal issue or agency," Hagedorn said in a release. "My top goal is serving you. This mobile office location in Owatonna is one of many mobile office hours we host throughout the district. You don’t have to wait to contact us until we’re in your community; please reach out whenever we can help."