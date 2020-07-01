Benjamin Malmanger, Emily Phillips, Bailey Reichert and Emma Winkelman of Faribault earned spots on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's spring 2020 dean's list.
To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Sciences, or the College of Nursing, or a minimum semester GPA of 3.60 in the College of Business and have successfully completed at least 12 credits during the semester.