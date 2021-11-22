Two industry disruptors have joined forces a groundbreaking California real estate project.
SageGlass, the global leader in electrochromic glass, was chosen by IQHQ, a premier life sciences real estate development company, to create one of the largest smart glass installations in the world. SageGlass will provide 150,000 square feet of SageGlass Harmony® electrochromic glass, controls, and software for IQHQ’s Research and Development District (RaDD), a 1.7 million square foot life science development on the waterfront in San Diego.
Electrochromic glass — also referred to as smart glass or dynamic glass — uses advanced intelligence to automatically tint throughout the day, reducing glare and regulating temperatures while letting natural light in. This technology offers both energy savings and a luxurious office experience. At RaDD, smart glass will offer unobstructed views of the bay.
“The team at IQHQ has an incredible vision for RaDD,” said Ryan Park, SageGlass Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “SageGlass is thrilled to take part in this innovative oceanfront development intended to attract the best life sciences talent. With SageGlass Harmony® smart glass, the buildings will be comfortable, energy efficient, and beautiful.”
While providing a seamless connection to the outdoors, SageGlass Harmony maintains a neutral color rendition in the space and subtly enhances sky views with its gradient tint. SageGlass’ industry-exclusive Bright Silver exterior finish will provide a vibrant and uniform glazing to complement RaDD’s extraordinary coastal setting.
“RaDD is a transformative project that will advance the future of the life science market in San Diego,” said Marin Gertler, IQHQ Vice President of Development. “We’ve thoughtfully designed every aspect of RaDD to provide an exceptional experience, and we’re excited to partner with SageGlass to help create spaces where people can do their best work.”