Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning and Buckham West have partnered to offer a two-class series to provide information about advance care planning and completing health care directives for residents in Faribault and Owatonna.
The next scheduled series will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 and June 15. Attending both classes is recommended. Classes are open to the public, membership with Buckham West is not required.
Attend these free classes to learn:
• Why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning
• How to identify your health care agent and have an open conversation
• The benefit of providing guidance for your health care choices and decisions through a health care directive
• What is needed for a valid health care directive
• Where to file your completed health care directive and who should have a copy
Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required. To register for this 2-class series, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. A full list of available classes can be found on Facebook at Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna or at allinahealth.org/honoring-choices. Individual appointments are also available.