The Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay for home heating and water costs, and furnace repairs for income-qualified households.
EAP is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Grants are:
• For renters or homeowners
• For households with income at or below 60 percent of the state median income
• Based on energy cost, household size, and income
The water funds are available to those customers with past due accounts, disconnect notices or shut offs. The grant amount can pay for past due, current water, wastewater usage charges, fees, and deposits to ensure continuity of service on behalf of eligible residential customers.
Water funding will be available on Oct. 1. The funds are limited and will be first come first served, so we encourage households to apply as soon as possible.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3AaQNuv or bit.ly/3z2i3du.