Whatever is bothering Ernest Borgnine, he’s sitting pretty between two TV-South Pacific girls on the set of “McHale’s Navy,” the new comedy series, shown Sept. 27, 1962, which makes its debut Oct. 11 on ABC-TV. This navy, in which Borgnine is a lieutenant commander, bears little resemblance to the one in which non-acting Borgnine served 10 years before and during World War II. (AP Photo)