Delon Musselman PHF Award

Rotarian George Wickstrom and the Faribault Rotary Club has honored Delon Musselman as a Paul Harris fellow. The Rotary Foundation recognizes those members who have contributed at least $1,000. Those individuals in turn can honor others in the community who have lived the Rotary motto of Service Above Self. Delon Musselman is one those individuals. Pictured is Geroge Wickstrom (left) with Delon. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)
Load comments