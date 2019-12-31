Bagels and Birds
This program is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Bagels and Birds is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center held on the first Saturday of each month for those of all ages to enjoy. Enjoy coffee and bagels while learning how to identify birds with a Naturalist.
This event is free and registration is not required.
"Learn to Ski" Month
January is “Learn to Ski Month”. Take advantage of River Bend’s trails by formally learning how to ski from River Bend’s Naturalists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 21, 25, 28 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1.
Beginners are encouraged. Then, come back during the winter and rent skis for your own adventures. If there is not enough snow to ski, you will still learn the basics and be given a rental voucher to use when there are better snow conditions.
The programs are open to all ages. The "Learn to Ski" fee is $15 per person — $10 for River Bend members. The price includes ski rental for the day. Pre-registration is highly recommended to reserve correct ski boot sizes.
School's Out Adventure Day: Winter Survival
Winter Survival is a day-long camp open to kindergartner through fifth-grade students from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday, Jan. 20. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 a.m. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m. The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person — $40 for members. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Jan. 13.
Participants will learn the art of fire building and shelter making as you learn how to survive in extreme situations.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org.