Masonic Social Lodge #48 donation to Ruth's House

Master of Masonic Social Lodge #48, Sebastian Burset, presented Executive Director of Ruth's House, Suzzanne Fox, with a check for $1,800 raised by Social Lodge's annual Vidalia Onion sale. The brothers of Social Lodge express deep appreciation to their loyal customers who made this seventh and largest gift (to date) possible. (Photo courtesy of Masonic Social Lodge #48)
