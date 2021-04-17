The following statement was taken from the National Parks and Recreation Association Youth in Parks and Recreation Agency Report.
“Park and recreation professionals and their agencies are major providers of both organized and unorganized sports program facilities across the nation. Equity is at the heart of access to youth sports. Studies demonstrate that gender, household formation and income correlate with children’s engagement with organized sports, what sports they may play and how long they engage in those activities. Unfortunately, there are significant disparities in who has access to youth sports opportunities.”
This is one of the main reasons that Parks and Recreation Departments exist. It is our goal to get a many youth as possible involved in programs and activities. It is for that reason that the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department has several different scholarship options available. The first of which is called the Tommy Allen Scholarship fund which allows qualifying individuals 15 and under to register for up to four programs annually at half cost. The second major scholarship program allows families to purchase 10 discount passes to the Faribault Family Aquatic Center in June and July at half cost. A third programs gives all youth in Level 2 and younger to register for swim lessons at half cost. This has been done for the past two years by an anonymous donor. And Fourth discounted program is youth baseball. Our Peter Smith program purchases youth baseball and softball equipment so we can keep the price of the programs down. For more information on any of these programs feel free to contact the Parks and Recreation office.
The Faribault City Council has formed an official task force for the development of the area by the viaduct in downtown Faribault. That task force held their first meeting this past week, we are in search of unique ideas for amenities for the park. If you have seen anything or have a great idea feel free to contact me at the Faribault Community Center.
With all of our summer programming being planned out and preparations underway, we are still in need of seasonal staff. We need lifeguards, concessions workers and youth recreation staff. Anyone 15 and older can apply for these positions by going online to the City of Faribault web page and applying in the Human Resources tab.
The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department has a wide variety of programs being offered this summer for people of every age. From youth ball programs and swim lessons to open swims, movies in the park and Concerts in the park. Please go to the Faribault Parks and Recreation web site for a listing of all of our offerings.
Picnic shelters are renting very fast this summer. With more people receiving their vaccinations and willing to go out and the more activities being allowed, shelter rentals are way up. If you are planning a family reunion or get together and are looking for a good location, we have 12 shelters available for rent. Most of these shelters can be reserved on line or stop by the Faribault Community Center to reserve one.
We have two groups preparing to celebrate upcoming events. Out Tree Committee which partners with GROWS will be doing an Arbor Day tree planting on Saturday May 1 at Central Park at 9:30 AM. A second group which is an offshoot of the previous group is our Pollinator Group. They are working to promote pollinator gardens in and around Faribault. They will be hosting a display in the corridor between the Faribault Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library. They will have fliers available for anyone to pick up as well. This activity will be in the corridor for the month of May. Both of these groups will also have a proclamation read at the April 27 City Council meeting.