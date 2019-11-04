Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced that Kathy Kalow has joined the Edina Realty Faribault sales office.
Kalow has been a resident of the Faribault community all her life. She has been in real estate sales for a year and a half and is excited to continue her career with Edina Realty. Kalow has a paralegal degree from Inver Hills Community College and experience in real estate law.
“I have worked with residential and commercial real estate in the law field for 30 years,” said Kalow. “I have a good knowledge base to draw on to assist my clients and insight into real estate closings.”
When asked why she chose to join the Edina Realty family of companies, Kalow said, “Edina Realty has resources that will best enable me to help sellers and buyers.”
Said Jenifer Dvorak, Edina Realty’s Faribault’s office manager, “We are happy to welcome Kathy to the office. We are certain the technology, tools and training offered at Edina Realty will help her grow her business and that she will exemplify Edina Realty’s core values of honesty, integrity and commitment.”
Kalow is excited to share her passion for helping others with their home buying and selling needs. She lives in Faribault with her spouse, Terry. They have two adult children. Kalow is also vice president of the Maple Lawn Cemetery Association.