Not sure if you want to have your own garage sale? Following Marie Kondo’s advice and looking to sell things that don’t “spark joy” for you but think they will for others? Sign up to be one of our vendors for the flea market — first time sellers are welcome!
The Rice County Historical Society hosts its seventh annual Fall Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the the historical society, 1814 Second Ave. NW. The Flea Market will be held, rain or shine.
Vendor stalls are 10’x20’ and can be reserved for $20 prior to the day of the event. If there are any spaces remaining, they will be available for $25 on the day of the event. Vendors are encouraged to bring a tarp or table, canopy or whatever is necessary to display their items. Vendors will be able to set up starting at 5:30 a.m. Vendors are invited to reserve a spot for the Flea Market by making a fee payment and completing a Vendor Agreement Form.
The RCHS will have bottled water and coffee available for purchase. The RCHS Museum of History will be open to the public during the Flea Market free of charge. There is free parking available for the event.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 507-332-2121.