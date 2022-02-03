River Bend Raptors of MN Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An owl, falcon and hawk are visiting the River Bend Nature Center on Saturday.The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is holding sessions at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Learn about raptors' impact on the environment, identification, habitats, where different species are found and what makes raptors different than other birds.The program is open to all ages. Cost is $5/child 12 and under, $10/adult. Pre-registration is required. Go to www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley PETA holds protest outside Rice County Courthouse Upcoming Events Feb 4 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices