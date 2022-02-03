An owl, falcon and hawk are visiting the River Bend Nature Center on Saturday.

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is holding sessions at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

Learn about raptors' impact on the environment, identification, habitats, where different species are found and what makes raptors different than other birds.

The program is open to all ages. Cost is $5/child 12 and under, $10/adult. Pre-registration is required. Go to www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs

