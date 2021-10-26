Arnold Palmer in Paris

Sixteen year-old John Lyons of Philadelphia, shields his eyes as he follows the path of the ball Arnold Palmer hit from the fairway with an iron. The youth is acting as an interpreter for Palmer, who is competing in the Canada cup golf tournament in Paris this week. Also following the flight of the ball at St. Nom La Breteche course October 26 are U.S. golfer Jack Nicklaus, second from left, and French Caddy Louis coubeau. Nicklaus shot a six under par 66, Oct. 26, 1963 and Palmer a par 72 to put the two-man U.S. team in a first place tie with Spain. (AP Photo)