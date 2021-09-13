Saturday, Sept. 18
Geocaching for Beginners — 3-4 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. Limited number GPS available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
Squirrels — 7-8 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Learn more about these adaptable and acrobatic animals at this family-friendly campfire program.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Getting Ready Fall Nature Hike — 10-11 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Trail conditions: Hike will cover around a mile of distance on hilly terrain and a section of boardwalk that includes some steps.
Science of Skulls — 1-2 p.m. Ongoing at the picnic shelter.
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6140, two weeks prior to the event.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Prairie Seed Collection — 2-4 p.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Celebrate National Public Lands Day by helping collect seeds from several species of native prairie plants. These seeds help staff restore prairie within the park.
Clothing and footwear suitable for working on uneven terrain and among tall grasses and plants is advised. Participants should bring a vehicle to travel to the collection site and are encouraged to register for the event by sending an e-mail to andrew.wendt@state.mn.us.
Woodpecker Wonders — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Find out more about them at the family-friendly campfire program.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Leaf Art — 1-2 p.m. Ongoing at the picnic shelter.
Usually takes about 15 minutes to complete, so stop by the picnic shelter anytime.