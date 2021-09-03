Pictured are first place winners of the 18th annual Camp Omega/Jim & Barb Kelm Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament: Kevin McLaren, Kyle LaPean, Dan Archambaout and Devin Wetzel. The team ended the day in a three-way tie with teams from Faribault-Glencoe and West St. Paul. By virtue of the golf course's tie-breaker format, they were able to come away with the trophy and bragging rights. The event was held at the Rich Valley Golf Club near Rosemount, for the last time. Owned by the Ray and Ron Rahn families, the course will close its doors after over three decades of operation, 18 of which in support of the ministry at Camp Omega.
Proceeds from the tournament supplement the Camp Omega Campership Fund, from which over $25,000 are awarded each year to families needing financial assistance in providing a week-long Christ-centered camping experience for their children. Camp Omega is located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville, and is part of the ministry of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. (Photo courtesy of Camp Omega)