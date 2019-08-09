Join River Bend Nature Center for a treasure hunt from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Try your hand at the world’s largest treasure hunt! Geocaching uses a GPS or mobile device to search for hidden containers that are marked by coordinates. Meet at the Interpretive Center to learn some tips, tricks, and etiquette before heading out for the trails in search of caches.
Nature Tech: iNaturalist Program
This fun nature identification program from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Always wanted to impress your family and friends with your knowledge or trees, bugs, flowers, mushrooms, and everything else there is to find on a hike through the woods or even through downtown? Learn how to use your smartphone to identify everything you could possibly imagine without flipping through pages of dusty old guide books.
This program is open to all ages. The fee is $5 per person, $15 per family, (Free for River Bend members). Pre-registration is requested, but not required.
Stewardship Days
Stewardship days are days when you can join volunteers and River Bend staff to work on outdoor projects around River Bend Nature Center. Join for the whole time or come when you can, every hand helps. Each month has a different topic.
Buckthorn is the stewardship program topic for the month of August. There will be discussion on what buckthorn is and why it is harmful to Minnesota’s native habitats. The primary focus will be working on reducing the amount of buckthorn invading the woods at River Bend. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. Wear pants, bring gloves, and a water bottle. A light lunch of bratwurst and chips will be provided for those registered.
Buckthorn and Bratwursts: 8 a.m.- noon Friday, Aug. 16
Buckthorn and Bratwursts: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
These programs are open to all ages, and are free. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Groups are welcome. Call ahead or register if five or more people are coming so the center can have adequate refreshments and supplies.
Family Float
The Family Float Program is set from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Enjoy a beautiful summer night canoeing on the Cannon River with your family. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend’s fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle.
This program is open to all ages, but children must be 30 pounds or more in order to fit into the life jackets. The Family Float fee is $20 per person ($15 for River Bend members). Pre-registration by Tuesday, Aug. 20 is required for this program.
For more information or to register for any of its programs, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.