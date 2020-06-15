Upcoming programs/activities in the month of June:
• Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. The focus will be on removing the buckthorn that is invading the woods at River Bend. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn.
Open to ages eight and up — free for participants, but pre-registration is required for the program by Wednesday, June 17.
• Family Float — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Learn how to canoe or kayak on the water from River Bend Naturalists! Receive instructions then head onto the water for some fun. Meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault. These are 1.5 hour sessions, limited to people of the same household in accordance with the Minnesota DNR and CDC guidelines.
Open to all ages that are 45 pounds and up — $12 per person, $10 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Friday, June 19.
• Pond Dipping Micro Camps — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Learn about aquatic life from a naturalist instructor and have fun finding what lives in a pond. Sessions are one hour long, on the hour and are limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
Open to first through fifth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Monday, June 22.
• Archery Micro Camp — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Learn how to shoot archery from a Naturalist instructor. Sessions are one hour long, on the hour and are limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Monday, June 22.
• Talking with Trees — 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26. Learn how to identify trees, how humans use trees and what animals use trees as homes through a virtual walk through the woods.
Open to ages four to 14 — $5 per person (free for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 25. Upon registration, a link to the meeting and a tree identification guide will be emailed to participants.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.