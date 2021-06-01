Holy Smoke, a free family-friendly outdoor music series hosted by Christ Lutheran Church of Faribault, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE First St., Faribault.
Old Country Boys will kick off the first of three concerts to help raise funds for three local charities: IRIS, BELIEVET and Habitat for Humanity. Other performances include Doug Madow & Dr. Mike Hildebrandt July 14 and Scottie Miller Aug. 11.
Holy Smoke also features smoked pizza for purchase, fun activities for children and an opportunity to help others. It’s held on the church's scenic patio overlooking Faribault. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an appetite.