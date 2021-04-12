Christ Lutheran Church

As part of Food Shelf Month at Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault, food was collected and donated to St. Vincent de Paul along with a check for $110. Pictured, front, are youth Jones Stricter and Brynn Havumaki; back, Lane Tinaglia, Aubrie Havumaki and Reid Wildgrube, with some of the food donated. The church also donated $630 to the Faribault Food Shelf. (Photo courtesy of Luke Havumaki) 
Load comments