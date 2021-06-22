Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Rice County Outstanding Senior Citizen. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who are 65 years or older who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community. The winner (or winners if a couple) will be honored at Senior Day at the Fair at 1 p.m. July 22.
Nomination forms are available at the Buckham West or online at ricecountyfair.net.
Click on the “Printable Forms” tab and look for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award Nomination Form. For information call Char Wetzel at 507-334-5738 or wachawe@hickorytech.net. Deadline to submit is July 12. Mail to Rice County Fair, Box 393, Faribault, MN 55021.