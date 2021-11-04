Two Minnesota organizations working to increase the number of electric vehicle drivers and expand the supporting charging infrastructure, is recognizing several local governments and organizations, including the city of Northfield and South Central College.
The ceremony will be held Nov. 10.
Fresh Energy has partnered with Recharge Minnesota to spotlight organizations making strides toward expanding electric vehicle (EV) adoption, accessibility, and infrastructure.
Minnesota has proposed a set of policies to reach 100% carbon-free electricity and zero-carbon communities by 2040 and a goal of replacing 20% of the gas-powered cars across the state with electric vehicles by 2030. This would mean about 60% of all new car sales in Minnesota would be electric in 2030.
“Electric vehicles are a key solution for decarbonizing our economy, reducing the transportation pollution that overburdens our most vulnerable communities, and saving Minnesotans money in the long run,” said Anjali Bains, lead director, Energy Access and Equity at Fresh Energy. “The organizations recognized here play a critical role in building Minnesota’s clean transportation future, and their actions alongside smart policy like Clean Cars Minnesota will ensure Minnesota is a leader in electric transportation.