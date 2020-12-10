From the Faribault Fire Department:
As we enter the holiday season, and decorations begin to go up, here are a number of reminders.
• Half of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles.
• More than 1/3 of home decoration fires are started by candles.
• Christmas is the peak day for candle fires.
• Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.
• A dry Christmas tree can burn very hot and very fast.
• More than one in every five Christmas tree fires were caused by a heat source too close to the tree.
• Read manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
• Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heat vents. Also, make sure your tree does not block exits.
• Get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it is dry.
For more information on how to prevent winter fires, visit usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/holiday.html and nfpa.org/winter.