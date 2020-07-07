Today in History - July 7

Mel Fan Keuren, 20 year-old gunner’s mate who was wounded at Pearl Harbor, came to Los Angeles on July 7, 1942, to repay a debt. He visited the Red Cross blood bank to donate a pint of blood, and said that eight transfusions given him after he was hurt saved his life. Nurse Bobbe Kester is taking his temperature and pulse. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel)