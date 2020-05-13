The following local residents have earned a degree from the Western Governors University (WGU).
Faribault — William Palmer, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
Waterville — Calla Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
The following local residents have earned a degree from the Western Governors University (WGU).
Faribault — William Palmer, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
Waterville — Calla Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.