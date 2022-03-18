Betita Martinez , dynamic, skilled, articulate author, editor, speaker and civil rights advocate remained active into her eightieth decade. She was an early advocate for what is newly termed intersectionality: the connections of race, class, poverty, gender, and sexuality under multiple systems of oppression.
Elizabeth or Betita, daughter of an Anglo mother and Mexican father grew up in a white middle-class suburban of segregated Chevy Chase, Maryland. She was a child with opportunities, but she sensed she was different.
Several of Betita's childhood memories mirrored then existing attitudes toward race and skin color. Betita was Mexican and the neighbor girls did not play with her. Young Betita was ashamed her father spoke Spanish and that she and her father sat in the segregated part of the buses as they traveled around Washington DC. As an adult her attitude changed and she proudly spoke Spanish in an eloquent manner.
As a girl Betita had almost no social life as a result of being a brown child in a white suburban world. The result of this isolation lead her to read her parent's books and listen to the radio alone.
At the age of sixteen wrote that she wanted to “Destroy hatred and prejudice.” Betita founded a bilingual newspaper where she was the editor, book and film critic, translator and journalist. She continued her interest in newspapers while an under graduate at Swathmore College. This college was a good fit for Betita because it had high academic standards and was committed to social justice. Young Betita was the first Latina graduate of this college.
Elizabeth began her career using her mother's surname, Sutherland, as she worked at Simon and Schuster as a book editor. During this time she worked with Black activists such as Stokely Carmichael, Charles Hamilton and James Forman. She later was the Nation's Art's and Film editor. Despite her success as an editor, she left this field in 1965 to become director of
Student's Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). During this time she supported and reported on a grape worker's strike. However, a year later, SNCC leadership began to prioritize ethnicity over issues. Liz Sutherland Martinez did not fit in. “I did not grapple with that particular identity then. My work said who I was.”...”One day I found myself unable to vote because I was Mexican. To be categorized by skin color rather than by your mind and work is to be dehumanized.”
In1967 she wrote an article for Mademoiselle Magazine. In this article she discussed gender, sexuality, and race within social movement organizations She understood that if these social movements were to be successful they must cross both color and cause barriers. She realized that feminism and gay rights had to be included in any racial justice movement. It was then she identified herself as Chicana, a derogatory term at the time.
Betita moved to New Mexico and worked for the Alianza Federal de Mercedes, in the legal fight to recover Hispanic land rights guaranteed in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, but the suit was lost as the US Court of Private Land Claims denied large sections of the original land grants reducing agricultural holdings to small plots.
Martinez was concerned about Chicana Women being exploited in the labor market and oppressed by Chicano Men. In her writings she was insistent on freedom and power for all members of communities of color including women. This got her in a lot of “hot water” but it didn't stop her.
In 1996 she joined others to found the Institute for Multiracial Justice in San Francisco. Here she began to to build the alliance among people of color and progressive Whites to address social justice and peace issues. She promoted Black/ Brown coalitions and alliances because members of these two groups formed the largest minority population in the US.
All through her adult life she used her literary skills as an editor and as a writer to inspire, educate, organize and build cross-racial alliances all in the hope of social justice.