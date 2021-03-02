A new report from AARP explores how the coronavirus pandemic has amplified chronic problems in long-term care, as nursing homes became COVID hotspots and hiring home health aides was complicated by shortages and the need to isolate. More family caregivers have stepped in to provide help for their loved ones over the past year, at significant personal financial cost, due to lost wages and spending to cover needs.
The report finds that expanding state programs that compensate family caregivers for some of the assistance they provide to their family and friends can be an important solution — during COVID and beyond.
“LTSS Choices: Paying Family Caregivers to Provide Care during the Pandemic—and Beyond” found that 33 states had offered options for self-directed long-term services and supports programs that allow an individual to hire their own workers to provide needed care — sometimes family members — prior to the pandemic. In the past year, 15 additional states have expanded programs to allow hiring of family members. Many people prefer to hire someone they know, and 65% of those caring for an adult have said a program under which they were paid for at least some of their caregiving hours would be helpful.
The report also looks at possible cost savings from providing more home and community-based care. According to a multi-state analysis, participants in self-directed care programs received an average monthly budget of $1,774 in 2019, compared to a monthly cost of $6,175 for a Medicaid-funded semi-private room in a nursing home.